BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump's deal with Putin for Syria? Marshalling for war with 'Greater Israel'? Syria, the new Libya?
Tony Gosling
Tony Gosling
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 4 months ago

Iranian embassy in Damascus will soon resume its operations: Envoy PressTV The Islamic Republic of Iran ambassador to Syria says the Iranian embassy in Damascus will soon resume its operations. “We plan to restart operations at the embassy immediately. Additionally, they have assured us of their readiness and guaranteed the safety of the embassy,” Hossein Akbari said in an interview on Sunday. “We also transferred the staff people to Beirut for two to three days to ensure their security and prevent any possible damage. God willing, the embassy will resume its activities soon,” he said. Akbari stated that before Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) arrived in Damascus, unknown people looted Damascus, including Iran’s embassy. “We did not have a single dollar in the embassy and none of the Iranians were harmed,” he said. Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran's ambassador said that “Israel has considered the fall of Bashar al-Assad a major victory for itself.” “The regime bombed 400 sites in Syria in 72 hours, destroying around 90% of defense capabilities ...and today announced it will take a number of Israelis to the Golan Heights,” he stated.

Keywords
propagandaisraellondonsyria
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy