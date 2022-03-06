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"Birth of Ebola"
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67 views • March 06, 2022
#Vtuber #art #BlackHistoryMonth
Hello dear Moonies, and greetings new viewers...
We, Moonliightartist, are proud to present one of our grand, original, pieces:
"Birth of Ebola". This artwork is centered is around the titular Ebola-chan, who, while some consider a dead meme, remains prominent via her reinfections in modern day Africa. Accompanying her, are Marburg-chan, and Lord AIDS, greeting her into the world as a new disease. Furthermore, sit back and relax as the moontuber twins inform you of the diseases present in this painting. We bid you adieu, dear viewer.
P.S. Click the links below to learn more about Ebola, AIDS, and Marburg
Like this piece? BUY IT HERE!!!:
https://Moonliightkun.redbubble.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Moonliighttopia
https://www.deviantart.com/moonliightartist/shop
https://moonliightartist.artstation.com/store/art_posters
DROP A DOLLAR HERE: https://cash.app/$Moonliightartist
SOCIALS:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
https://il.ink/Moonliightartist
DISEASE INFO:
Ebola:
https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/ebola/index.html
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/ebola-virus-disease
https://www.bcm.edu/departments/molecular-virology-and-microbiology/emerging-infections-and-biodefense/specific-agents/ebola-virus
https://www.who.int/emergencies/situations/ebola-2021-north-kivu
AIDS:
https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/basics/whatishiv.html
https://medlineplus.gov/hivaids.html
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/hiv-aids/symptoms-causes/syc-20373524
Bugchasing:
https://knowledgenuts.com/2013/10/04/the-bug-chasers-who-actually-want-to-get-hivaids/
The Gift: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oN4w8e432_o&;ab_channel=DOLFilms
Marburg:
https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/marburg/index.html
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/marburg-virus-disease
https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
If you have a sense of humor:
Common Filth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWJx_OtYWzI&;t=194s&ab_channel=CommonFilthArchive
CFR:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQ_wqvWl1Lw
Hello dear Moonies, and greetings new viewers...
We, Moonliightartist, are proud to present one of our grand, original, pieces:
"Birth of Ebola". This artwork is centered is around the titular Ebola-chan, who, while some consider a dead meme, remains prominent via her reinfections in modern day Africa. Accompanying her, are Marburg-chan, and Lord AIDS, greeting her into the world as a new disease. Furthermore, sit back and relax as the moontuber twins inform you of the diseases present in this painting. We bid you adieu, dear viewer.
P.S. Click the links below to learn more about Ebola, AIDS, and Marburg
Like this piece? BUY IT HERE!!!:
https://Moonliightkun.redbubble.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Moonliighttopia
https://www.deviantart.com/moonliightartist/shop
https://moonliightartist.artstation.com/store/art_posters
DROP A DOLLAR HERE: https://cash.app/$Moonliightartist
SOCIALS:
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
https://il.ink/Moonliightartist
DISEASE INFO:
Ebola:
https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/ebola/index.html
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/ebola-virus-disease
https://www.bcm.edu/departments/molecular-virology-and-microbiology/emerging-infections-and-biodefense/specific-agents/ebola-virus
https://www.who.int/emergencies/situations/ebola-2021-north-kivu
AIDS:
https://www.cdc.gov/hiv/basics/whatishiv.html
https://medlineplus.gov/hivaids.html
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/hiv-aids/symptoms-causes/syc-20373524
Bugchasing:
https://knowledgenuts.com/2013/10/04/the-bug-chasers-who-actually-want-to-get-hivaids/
The Gift: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oN4w8e432_o&;ab_channel=DOLFilms
Marburg:
https://www.cdc.gov/vhf/marburg/index.html
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/marburg-virus-disease
https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/next-pandemic/marburg
If you have a sense of humor:
Common Filth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JWJx_OtYWzI&;t=194s&ab_channel=CommonFilthArchive
CFR:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQ_wqvWl1Lw
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