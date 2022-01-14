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The National Guard has been deployed in 48 states. When is the last time that happened ? Something big is going on. Cannabis Jimmy reporting in from Medellin, Colombia. We are ready. Make it happen.
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280 views • January 14, 2022
Let's roll. Start rounding up all those criminals out there. Let's Go Brandon !. I enloy watching David Snedeker. I have become a Sned Head I guess. He and his buddy Tod are over the top Q guys explaining the Q posts. I have learned a lot from them. If there are any Sned Heads out there that see this post, can you please meke Dave aware of it ? Thank you.
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