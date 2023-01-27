Create New Account
Abysmal Failure Is Always Rewarded
Puretrauma357
Published 14 hours ago

How did Biden's new Chief of Staff get so rich? Sean Davis discusses the Biden administration's move to replace Ron Klain with former COVID czar Jeff Zients as chief of staff

Tucker: "Jeff Zients had no background whatsoever in medicine. He had no idea what he was talking about, and he never apologized for it. So he's getting an upgrade. He's now chief of staff. What's interesting is that Jeff Science also got super, super rich. How did a guy like that get so rich? Well, in just one year, 2020, Zients made between 10 and $28 million. In one year, the COVID year."

failure is always rewarded

