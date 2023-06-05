First Time Over Water

First time flying over water, my hands were a little shaky at first but still had fun! Hope you enjoy! If anyone has anyplace they would like me to capture I'm open to taking spot suggestions!





Thank you!





Please consider supporting me on my other platforms too!





Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/allaroundus999

Tiktok

http://www.tiktok.com/@AllAroundUs999

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@AllAroundUs999:9?view=about

Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/All_Around_Us

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-3179536

Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC_O6NhjqOWsWBXaPoZ1Cdw

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Sqs6n021otF2/

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AllAroundUs999