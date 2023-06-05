Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
First Time Over Water
60 views
channel image
AllAroundUs999
Published Yesterday |

First time flying over water, my hands were a little shaky at first but still had fun! Hope you enjoy! If anyone has anyplace they would like me to capture I'm open to taking spot suggestions!


Thank you!


Please consider supporting me on my other platforms too!


Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/allaroundus999

Tiktok

http://www.tiktok.com/@AllAroundUs999

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@AllAroundUs999:9?view=about

Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/All_Around_Us

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-3179536

Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC_O6NhjqOWsWBXaPoZ1Cdw

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Sqs6n021otF2/

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AllAroundUs999

Keywords
dronenaturesunsetflatlevel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket