THE WILD WEEK OF DOUBLE STANDARDS BRAZENLY ON DISPLAY | Media Malfeasance

Another week where we see brazen evidence of not only the DOJ treating this administration completely differently than President Trump's, but the laughable way legacy media has bent over backwards to make excuses that don't withhold the test of time. Wild theories are attributed to the cause of the alarming cases of sudden deaths, while 100 % proof is required to even ask questions about a mandated jab connection. Why wasn't 100 % proof ever required for the safety of the Covid vaccines? Leftist Laren makes her debut on this week's media malfeasance!





