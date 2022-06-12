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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, June 11, 2022, # 357 ( Dane Wigington )
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197 views • June 12, 2022



Geoengineering Watch


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https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-june-11-2022-357/

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Covert climate intervention operations are the crown jewel method of control for the military industrial complex. Ionosphere heater induced high pressure heat domes are baking parts of the Northern Hemisphere while chemical ice nucleation cloud seeding operations cool-down parts of the Southern Hemisphere. Climate intervention operations continue to wreak havoc on ecosystems and populations all over the world. The global controllers are now more desperate than ever before, what cards will they play next?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington


To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/


To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/


Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY​


Geoengineering Watch Vs. The "Fact Checker", Lawsuit Filed: https://youtu.be/sMedYDBFGOI


The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM


To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9



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chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringweather warfareweather manipulationdane wigingtongeoengineering watch
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