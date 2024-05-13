2 Corinthians 6:11-18 A Call to Separation and to Walk in Holiness

Pastor Andrew teaching on 2 Corinthians 6:11-18 with a message entitled: A Call to Separation and to Walk in Holiness

Paul gets back to an issue he’s been struggling with and how the Corinthians feel about him.

And after passionately appealing to them to open their hearts to him, Paul exhorted them in how they are called to Separation and to walk in holiness.









