2 Corinthians 6:11-18 A Call to Separation and to Walk in Holiness
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Published 16 hours ago

Pastor Andrew teaching on 2 Corinthians 6:11-18 with a message entitled: A Call to Separation and to Walk in Holiness

Paul gets back to an issue he’s been struggling with and how the Corinthians feel about him.

And after passionately appealing to them to open their hearts to him, Paul exhorted them in how they are called to Separation and to walk in holiness.



Please visit our churches website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


Here a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia

Keywords
leadershipbible teachingunequally yokedholiness

