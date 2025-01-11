Disease in Reverse - Episode 5: Expert-Recommended Protocols to Heal COVID & Vaxx Injuries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch all 12 Episodes 'Disease in Reverse' for free at: https://DiseaseInReverse.net
o Dr. Bryan Ardis shares his latest research into healing your body from the venomous spike glycoprotein
o Treatments that can help reverse Long-COVID symptoms like brain fog, fatigue, respiratory issues, sleep problems, digestive issues, and more.
o Dr. Henry Ealy reveals how to heal vaxx-induced mitochondrial damage - He's a leader in this field.
o Top doctors share their insights into how subclinical inflammation is related to the sudden surge of "excess deaths".
o Discover the natural protocols our medical experts are using to reverse life-altering diseases and to help their patients recover from Long-COVID and vaxx injuries.
o Dr. Henry Ealy reveals safe and effective natural protocols to detox the deadly bioweapons from your body.
o Why post-vaxx immune system dysregulation is leading to a surge of unchecked diseases - And what you can do to reverse the damage.
o Our top medical doctors and naturopathic physicians reveal the exact treatments that are helping their patients restore their whole body health post-vaxx, post-COVID, and post-shedding exposure.
