Syrian and Russian forces destroy extremists’ operational site in Idlib

The Syrian armed forces together with the Russian Air Force destroyed multiple headquarters, ammunition depots and drone launching sites used by extremist groups in Idlib countryside.
According to the Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, sixty five militants were eliminated, and four command posts as well as multiple warehouses with weapons were destroyed.
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.