Syrian and Russian forces destroy extremists’ operational site in Idlib
Published Yesterday

The Syrian armed forces together with the Russian Air Force destroyed multiple headquarters, ammunition depots and drone launching sites used by extremist groups in Idlib countryside.

According to the Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, sixty five militants were eliminated, and four command posts as well as multiple warehouses with weapons were destroyed.

Mirrored - RT

