Pakistan says it will continue efforts to end the war and push forward negotiations.

Iran says it is fully prepared for comprehensive defense.

During a meeting in Tehran, Pakistan’s army chief briefed Iran’s central military commander on Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts and talks aimed at de-escalation.

The Iranian commander thanked Pakistan for its supportive stance during recent conflicts, saying adversaries have misjudged Iran’s public backing and military capability. He added that Iran’s armed forces are fully ready and rely on domestically produced equipment, with strong public support..

Iran says it is fully prepared for comprehensive defense.

During a meeting in Tehran, Pakistan’s army chief briefed Iran’s central military commander on Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts and talks aimed at de-escalation.

The Iranian commander thanked Pakistan for its supportive stance during recent conflicts, saying adversaries have misjudged Iran’s public backing and military capability. He added that Iran’s armed forces are fully ready and rely on domestically produced equipment, with strong public support.

Adding after:

NEW: The ceasefire in Lebanon was announced by Trump without Israel’s security cabinet approval – Amichai Stein

Sources say Pakistani Field Marshal Assim Muneer called President Trump on behalf of Iran and pushed him to declare a ceasefire ahead of a new round of talks in Islamabad.





@DD Geopolitics