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Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney - Italygate, Leonardo S.p.A., Pelosi's Laptop, Stolen Election, Hammer and Scorecard, Covid Bioweapon
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271 views • January 10, 2021
Top Military Official: Special Forces Took Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Capitol Riot
A top former military officer dropped a bombshell on Friday, claiming that an Army Special Forces team managed to capture House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop amid the chaos of the Capitol riots on Wednesday.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-military-official-special-forces-took-nancy-pelosis-laptop-during-capitol-riot/
A top former military officer dropped a bombshell on Friday, claiming that an Army Special Forces team managed to capture House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop amid the chaos of the Capitol riots on Wednesday.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/top-military-official-special-forces-took-nancy-pelosis-laptop-during-capitol-riot/
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