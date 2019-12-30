Incoming : Truth Nuke

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31 views • December 30, 2019
** Free energy and complete healing of known disease w / patent as additional proof **
http://appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Pa...
*PDF https://patentimages.storage.googleap...
1.) Effects Of Radar On The Human Body - https://apps.dtic.mil/dtic/tr/fulltex...
2.) Patent on D.E.W Weaponry ( Paradise Fire ) https://patentimages.storage.googleap...
3.) Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Waves Studied From Communist countries https://www.dia.mil/FOIA/FOIA-Electro...
4.) Patent on Voice To Skull Technology (V2S) - https://patentimages.storage.googleap... ( School Shooters all on psyc meds )
5.) Weather and Climate Modification ( Climate Change ) https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/...
6.) Harvesting Organs From Minors And Incompetent Adults https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/d15b...
7.) Operational Defenses Using Weather - https://apps.dtic.mil/dtic/tr/fulltex...
8.) Using Newborns As Organ Donors ( Pushed abortions for more experiments ) https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/df9c...
ALSO : I am unable to comment from day one without moderation. Not sure what that is about but its not free speech. Will have to make a new account when I am done uploading new videos . Not sure what is going on here but this isnt free speech at all guys. Its the exact opposite in fact.. Cannot even say hello so I will say hello with my videos and other real actual truthers .
http://appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Pa...
*PDF https://patentimages.storage.googleap...
1.) Effects Of Radar On The Human Body - https://apps.dtic.mil/dtic/tr/fulltex...
2.) Patent on D.E.W Weaponry ( Paradise Fire ) https://patentimages.storage.googleap...
3.) Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Waves Studied From Communist countries https://www.dia.mil/FOIA/FOIA-Electro...
4.) Patent on Voice To Skull Technology (V2S) - https://patentimages.storage.googleap... ( School Shooters all on psyc meds )
5.) Weather and Climate Modification ( Climate Change ) https://www.nsf.gov/nsb/publications/...
6.) Harvesting Organs From Minors And Incompetent Adults https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/d15b...
7.) Operational Defenses Using Weather - https://apps.dtic.mil/dtic/tr/fulltex...
8.) Using Newborns As Organ Donors ( Pushed abortions for more experiments ) https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/df9c...
ALSO : I am unable to comment from day one without moderation. Not sure what that is about but its not free speech. Will have to make a new account when I am done uploading new videos . Not sure what is going on here but this isnt free speech at all guys. Its the exact opposite in fact.. Cannot even say hello so I will say hello with my videos and other real actual truthers .
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