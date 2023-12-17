Live Chat with Paul; -167- Understanding Starlink + Sun Spots + UFOman loves banner planes + AI NASA

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! UFOman loves banner planes so he can fool his followers

with claims of motherships and diamond or disc UFOs + More on Starlink - figuring out

the naming of them and whats on the tracking apps + Sun mysteries and how to you film the sun and more!

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits and gen chan news

and puts up the Xmas Decorations!

[00:07:50] (1d) Paul gifts the top 5 lurkers memberships LMAO

[00:09:50] (2) Topic Begins - Paul talks about his latest oddity on hallway camera

maybe solved the odd pulsing light from last time?

[00:12:50] (3) UFOman strikes again with a new batch of banner plane UAPs

[00:38:00] (4) PoonSlayer on Pilled joins the side chat a Scambian truthseekers fan.

[00:41:37] (5) Paul breaks down all the UFO videos in recent thirdphaseofmoon episodes

they released this week! first up to locked together balloons.. probably Letter N and C?

[00:51:55] (5b) Distant donut shape hovering .. Paul says clearly a large number balloon

like number P or 6 or 4?

[01:01:25] (5c) Vertical Tic Tac Paul recalls UK case being a Chinese Sky Lantern

[01:17:00] (5d) Pill shaped balloons Paul looks them up

[01:39:00] (5e) twin smoke lines in the sky... Paul shows examples of contrails to solve.

[01:47:00] (5f) SpaceX filmed on construction crew in Dubia?

[01:56:00] (5h) Shogun pops on side chat and Paul talks about the

new perks and graphics/emojis can use on pilled and YT!

[02:08:00] (5g) Hot air Character Balloon is not UFO

[02:22:20] (5h) Drone filmed a window pane

[02:25:00] (5g) Paul checks comments to see if any match his solutions

[02:36:00] (6) Thirdphase 2nd episode analyzed

[02:37:00] (6b) Paul explains how the alien is clearly faked!

[02:48:00] (6c) Plane at night but what kind?

[02:56:00] (6d) LED kites but what type vid quality bad!

[03:05:00] (6e) Planes and Heli on B+W IR near volcano

[03:07:30] (6f) Bunch of LED balloons or lanterns?

[03:10:00] (6h) Lit Up Tower in mist - even Bros come clean on it LOL

[03:27:00] (6i) LED rosary balloons reflected of car window?

[03:28:00] (7) Break time - Empty bladder

[03:40:00] (8) Addition to Sun Spots last Live show

[04:19:00] (8b) What filters to use with telescopes and SOHO uses computer

gen. false colour images using filters too

[04:25:00] (9) Figuring out the naming numbering of Starlink info and track apps

cont. from last Live

[04:51:40] (9b) Charlie Roo bursts into Pauls room and Paul calms him about

bees on his head LOL

[04:53:00] (10) Finsh up on Starlink Tech details





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









