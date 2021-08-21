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Sheep Farm: Another Fear Based Mind Control Nonsense from 1976 [20.08.2021]
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50 views • August 21, 2021
Predictive Programming aká MKultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
"If you have to be persuaded, reminded, pressured, lied to, incentivized, coerced, bullied, socially shamed, guilt-tripped, threatened, punished and criminalized... If all of this is considered necessary to gain your compliance - you can be absolutely certain that what is being promoted is not in your best interest" - Ian Watson
No 'vaccine' for HIV after 40 years of research.
No 'vaccine' for cancer after 100 years of research.
No 'vaccine' for the commond cold - the influenza.
Nothing...
A 'virus' mysteriously appears...
And within a year a 'vaccine' is 'created' and we all are expected to take it?
No Thanks... Follow the fucking Money...
1,104 views Aug 20, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
7.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fFI1wqRB6Pc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
"If you have to be persuaded, reminded, pressured, lied to, incentivized, coerced, bullied, socially shamed, guilt-tripped, threatened, punished and criminalized... If all of this is considered necessary to gain your compliance - you can be absolutely certain that what is being promoted is not in your best interest" - Ian Watson
No 'vaccine' for HIV after 40 years of research.
No 'vaccine' for cancer after 100 years of research.
No 'vaccine' for the commond cold - the influenza.
Nothing...
A 'virus' mysteriously appears...
And within a year a 'vaccine' is 'created' and we all are expected to take it?
No Thanks... Follow the fucking Money...
1,104 views Aug 20, 2021
Sheep Farm Studios
7.37K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fFI1wqRB6Pc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF8lfsOOQrw0UyoK8feg_w
Keywords
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