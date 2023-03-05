Dr. Pierre Kory: The Vaccine Campaign Has All the Hallmarks of a Military Operation

The Kim Iversen Show | "If you look at a lot of the policies, it has military all over it — right down to ignoring the massive amounts of vaccine injuries and deaths. I think that's a very militaristic view. It's like sacrificing people for the greater good of this vaccine campaign. And it's quite terrifying."
https://rumble.com/v2af0lw-putin-says-no-to-us-inspecting-nukes-dr.-pierre-korys-war-for-ivermectin-an.html
