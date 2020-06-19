© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1979 - Tuesday - June 16, 2020 - 9am
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/EuUTstZBg40
Black Americans Are Having Their Voices Drowned Out & Money Stolen By Rich White Liberals #1979-9AM
A young black woman named Beverly Beatty, had a conversation in/around the occupied territory known as CHAZ. Ms. Beatty delivered a remarkably effective two minute elevator speech; to an urban white liberal.
There are many more people like Ms. Beverly Beatty than Democrats would ever admit. These empowered, articulate voices for conservative freedom -regardless of race- are antithetical to the political interests of the DNC. Strong in the truth is this young lady. Well done. Black Americans Are Having Their Voices Drowned Out & Money Stolen By White Liberals – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/j5DJ30qQnHb
SUPPORT US!!
🔴Now It’s General Flynn’s Turn. Let’s Support Him Now!
🔵Buy, Sell & Exchange GOLD w/ a Mobile App! Click Here!
http://www.swipewithgold.com 💳💳💳💳💳
Get your GOLD PREPAID DEBIT MASTERCARD for FREE ^^^
🔵Get The World Famous Fighter Flare! Click Here!
http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code "PETE" for 20% OFF 🔦
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
SAVE OUR APP: https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121 or visit Petelive.tv/text 🚨
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]: (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line:
http://petelive.tv/zoom
https://zoom.us/j/300662102
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
See You In The Funnies is The Official Band of The Pete Santilli ShowSubscribe to See You In The Funnies’ YouTube Channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbeZXoIR0hVF1VhJuiuAKHQ?sub_confirmation=1
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli Check/MoneyOrders Payable to:
Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist
Join the Red Vest Brigade & Support Us Monthly for as low as $1.99 per month!
🔴Brighteon/SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli
🔴Subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
🔴Jojn us on Youtube: http://petelive.tv/RVB