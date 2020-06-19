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Black Americans Are Having Their Voices Drowned Out & Money Stolen By Rich White Liberals #1979-9AM
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11 views • June 19, 2020
#Trump2020 #President Trump #PeteSantilli #TRUMPTWEETS


THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1979 - Tuesday - June 16, 2020 - 9am
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/EuUTstZBg40

Black Americans Are Having Their Voices Drowned Out & Money Stolen By Rich White Liberals #1979-9AM

A young black woman named Beverly Beatty, had a conversation in/around the occupied territory known as CHAZ. Ms. Beatty delivered a remarkably effective two minute elevator speech; to an urban white liberal.
There are many more people like Ms. Beverly Beatty than Democrats would ever admit. These empowered, articulate voices for conservative freedom -regardless of race- are antithetical to the political interests of the DNC. Strong in the truth is this young lady. Well done. Black Americans Are Having Their Voices Drowned Out & Money Stolen By White Liberals – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/j5DJ30qQnHb



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