Anti-Trust: BlackRock Controls These Companies The Most & Why They Need To Be Broken Up
Sons of Liberty
Published Yesterday

BlackRock nor Vanguard, nor State Street desire to be in the news, and why is that? It’s because they don’t want to be on anyone’s radar concerning the control they have in the marketplace over virtually everything in our society. Blackrock leads the pack and the control of major corporations via investing is having massive ramifications on society, the economy and the government itself. We'll take a look at BlackRock, see how Scripture applies to it and also how anti-trust laws need to be enforced against them.


