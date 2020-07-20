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'Prepare for impact'
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169 views • July 20, 2020
Either this guy is right on and this video of his, as he is 'escaping' Florida, is legit or he is getting totally wrong information and he is responding in a panic mode to his disinformation.
However, if he is right, thing could get really bad on the planet as soon as September of THIS YEAR.
There will be a followup video to this one...
However, if he is right, thing could get really bad on the planet as soon as September of THIS YEAR.
There will be a followup video to this one...
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