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Pursanova Complete Home Water Treatment System
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16 views • December 30, 2020
This is a complete home water treatment system where it first soften the water (no salt, no tank, no resin) using the Pursanova PursaBalance system which lasts 10 years and then the 3 stage filtration system to clean the water and lastly the PursaLex System that will activate (for the lack of a better word we call it activation) the water before entering the home. You can drink, shower, cook and there will be no need to buy bottled water. Wash your fruits and vegetables and see them stay fresh. Installed November 29, 2012, Pasadena, California, USA.
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