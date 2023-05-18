A modern data-driven world makes organizations of different scale and size use NAS devices as their data storage extensively. The nature and use of that data may vary, but in most cases, organizations cannot afford losing their NAS data assets under any circumstances. To keep control over data even after major disasters, an organization should implement a thorough NAS backup strategy.
In this article, we explain the NAS backup definition, reasons to have a data protection strategy, and five main strategies to back up NAS devices. You’ll be able to evaluate the pros and cons of every strategy yourself and pick the most suitable one for your infrastructure.
See the full article here: https://hostingjournalist.com/expert-blog-5-nas-backup-strategies-pros-and-cons-explained
Useful references:
https://www.techshout.com/reasons-why-your-organization-needs-a-nas-backup-solution
https://medium.com/@josh.van2023/5-reasons-why-your-organization-needs-a-nas-backup-solution-5d8396e8184f
