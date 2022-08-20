The experimentation continues...synthetic biology and engineered biology at their best.

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My name is Rebecca Brewer, I’m a USMC war vet. I served in Iraq in 2003. The red arrows in this video point to structures that came out of my body and/or grew directly out of my blood samples.
Through the lens of my high-school-grade light microscope, I continue to take photos and match them to structures that I have found in published patents and peer reviewed research papers. (Yellow arrows.)
I created this video to show that I am an example of someone who has survived the onslaught of self-assembling nanotechnology being forced upon mankind in plain sight.
Glutathione saved my life. Everybody should be taking it; vaxxed or not.
For the record: I am not vaccinated voluntarily, but obviously I have been used as a guinea pig for multiple technologies.
#fuck Klaus Schwab.
#fuck Noah Yuval Harari.
#fuck the Dept. of Veterans Affairs
#fuck the AllofUs Researchers
#fuck the Precision Medicine Initiative Cohort.