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The experimentation continues...synthetic biology and engineered biology at their best.
RebeccaccebeR
RebeccaccebeR
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659 views • August 20, 2022

My name is Rebecca Brewer, I’m a USMC war vet. I served in Iraq in 2003. The red arrows in this video point to structures that came out of my body and/or grew directly out of my blood samples.

Through the lens of my high-school-grade light microscope, I continue to take photos and match them to structures that I have found in published patents and peer reviewed research papers. (Yellow arrows.) 

I created this video to show that I am an example of someone who has survived the onslaught of self-assembling nanotechnology being forced upon mankind in plain sight.

Glutathione saved my life. Everybody should be taking it; vaxxed or not. 

For the record: I am not vaccinated voluntarily, but obviously I have been used as a guinea pig for multiple technologies. 

#fuck Klaus Schwab. 

#fuck Noah Yuval Harari.

#fuck the Dept. of Veterans Affairs

#fuck the AllofUs Researchers

#fuck the Precision Medicine Initiative Cohort.

Keywords
mike adamsalienvaccineshotsnanotechnologyvirusbloodstructuresnanoparticleinjuredvaccinatedjabmicroscopehydrogelantivaxxmicroscopicsynthetic biologylipidgraphenered blood cellsnanowiregraphene oxidemicrobotsxenobotdried blood
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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