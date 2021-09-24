PART 2: FDA Official 'Blow Dart African Americans' & Wants 'Nazi Germany Registry' for Unvaccinated

Project Veritas - 23 Sept 2021



Via: HUMANS ARE FREE



A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official called for forced COVID vaccinations and a registry for all unvaccinated Americans in undercover video released by Project Veritas.



In Part 2 of Project Veritas #COVIDVaxExposed series, FDA economist Taylor Lee is seen calling for the U.S. government to emulate Nazi Germany regarding the mass administration of the COVID vaccine.



“Census goes door-to-door if you don’t respond. So, we have the infrastructure to do it [forced COVID vaccinations]. I mean, it’ll cost a ton of money,” Taylor said. “But I think, at that point, I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren’t vaccinated. Although that’s sounding very [much like Nazi] Germany.”



“So, if you put every anti-vaxxer, like sheep, into like Texas and you closed off Texas from the rest of the world, and you go, ‘Okay, you be you in Texas until we deal with this [pandemic],’” he added.



Lee also called for the government to “blow dart” the COVID injection into the vaccine-hesitant black community in America.



“I think that a lot of the time — so there’s also this issue of — I remember reading about how with COVID [vaccine] trials, they were having an issue recruiting African American people. It was because of a different medication the government tried to do that was specifically designed to kill African Americans,” Lee told a PV journalist.



“Yeah. Can’t blame them [African Americans],” the PV journalist replied.



“I can’t. But at the same time, like, blow dart. That’s where we’re going,” Lee said.