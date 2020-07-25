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White House: Violence In Portland, Bartstool Sports' Trump Interview, Fauci Opening Pitch 7/24/2020
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8 views • July 25, 2020
White House: Violence In Portland, Bartstool Sports' Trump Interview, Fauci Opening Pitch 7/24/2020 Barstool Sports Interviews Trump! Fauci gives opening pitch, but then it appears his stance is: "Masks for thee, not for me..."; White House Press Briefing shows violence in Portland then all media cut away! That and SO much more on our Friday Live weekly round-up of all your top news stories!

LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3.
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