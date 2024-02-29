Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: Daren George—Rising Above!
channel image
CHP Canada
97 Subscribers
25 views
Published Yesterday

February 29, 2024: My guest this week is Daren George, my good friend here in the Bulkley Valley, a respected spiritual leader in our community and a wing chief in the Laksilyu Clan of the Wet’suewt’en First Nation. Daren serves on various boards and is on staff with Rising Above, an organization of “First Peoples Helping First Peoples”. Through music, personal counselling and sharing conferences, Rising Above seeks to bring healing through Christ to those recovering from emotional or physical trauma. We discuss his journey and the work God has led him into.

Learn more about Daren’s work at Rising Above here: https://www.risingabove.ca


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
chp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylortraumaindigenouscounsellingfirst nationsaboriginalchpcanadachp talkspain of the heartsmitherswitsetdaren georgerising abovelaksilyutelkwakyah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket