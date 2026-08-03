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THE SIX FOOT SOCIAL DISTANCING EDICT THAT APPARENTLY CAME FROM NOWHERE❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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97 views • 3 days ago

They harassed us off something that was not based on science. Something that just appeared. I used to wonder how you stood six feet apart in the airport but was cramped together in the plane. And planes do not filter viruses out of the compressed air we breathe.


Source: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/19M2i7hepD/


Most people have noticed that the Left-wing MSM seem reluctant to report on Fauci, or any revelations about Covid.


Why? Because they are accomplices to this crime against humanity. They are just as much responsible for Covid as Fauci is.


The Deep State’s plan does not work, without the MSM spreading all the fear and panic. The MSM played a vital role in pushing for shutdowns, justifying their election overhaul with mass mail-in ballots, and were obviously the main drivers of the psychological demoralization of The People.


If you are waiting for the day for the Left-wing MSM to report the truth, that day is never coming. They will lie, deny, deflect, ignore, etc., to their very last breath. The truth must be disseminated by We the People.


It’s up to us.


https://x.com/PastorBobJ67896/status/2083739668000944158

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cdcbait and switchantony faucicovidiocracysix foot distancing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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