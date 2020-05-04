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CENSORED DOC DOUBLES DOWN
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88 views • May 04, 2020
Dr. Daniel Erickson, owner of seven CA urgent care facilities, was thrown into the spotlight after his press conference on the COVID 19 stirred up enough controversy to get censored by YouTube. Here’s Del’s follow-up interview and this doc’s message is clear: he is not backing down. The HighWire with Del Bigtree
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