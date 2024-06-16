© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Berlin police arrest Palestine protestors as rival groups clash
Several protesters were seen being detained by police officers during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin on Saturday following tensions with pro-Israeli counter-protesters.
Footage shows police inspecting protesters against a wall, kicking them and detaining them, and pro-Palestinian demonstrators marching with flags and signs through the Kreuzberg district before they were met with pro-Israeli protesters holding a counter-demonstration.
Police officials have not confirmed the number of arrests made during the demonstration.
Adding:
⚡️Kiev continues to commit crimes against journalists.
🕯On June 16, as a result of Ukrainian drone attack Nikita Tsitsagi, a young news.ru correspondent was killed in the DPR🇷🇺
🕯Earlier on June 13 Valery Kozhin, NTV journalist, was killed and his colleague Alexey Ivliev was seriously wounded as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
☝️We remind that in accordance with the decisions of the UNESCO General Conference and Executive Board the Director General should “condemn killing of journalists without distinction.”
📢 We urge UNESCO DG Azoulay to fulfill her mandate and condemn Kiev’s crimes against Russian journalists.