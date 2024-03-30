🦅



Into The Fog





Children by the thousands are being trafficked across our borders and walked into a fog so dense that the brightest of lights cannot penetrate it.



Unaccompanied by a familiar adult, unable to understand the language & too young to know their homeland, the children become lost in America.



Teenage boys being sent to work in factories & on farms and young girls going to sex trafficking have become the modern day slaves.



Americans seem to fail to notice the heinous acts that are being perpetrated against the children under their noses.



Those that do notice are too afraid to stand up to do anything to help them.



The people do not realize that the same trafficking routes used to smuggle the children of the world into the United States Of America are being used to smuggle the American children out.



Maybe if more Americans did notice, they would move quicker to block the entry points the cartels use as their revolving doors.



I tried for many years to spread awareness using the internet as my microphone, in the end it didn't seem to have helped in the ways I once imagined it would, I decided instead to step into the fog to search for the children.



Bless My Work Here

