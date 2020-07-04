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THE LION OF THE TRIBE OF JUDAH HAS TRIUMPHED
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30 views • July 04, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 5:1-14. On the right hand of God was a scroll. The Lord had written on both sides of the scroll. On it, there were 7 seals. Each of these seals locked a part of the scroll. To read the scroll someone had to break all 7 seals in order. The contents of the scroll were secret. God’s plans for the end of the world were in it. After each seal, the scroll showed the events that would happen.
John saw a strong angel. This angel called out in a loud voice. He asked, ‘Who can open the scroll? Who can break the seals and who is worthy to do so?
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
John saw a strong angel. This angel called out in a loud voice. He asked, ‘Who can open the scroll? Who can break the seals and who is worthy to do so?
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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