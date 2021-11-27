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NIGHT SHADOWS 11262021 -- War Rumbles, New Mutations, Fear & Panic, Jab, Censorship & Paranormal Sightings
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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280 views • November 27, 2021
We hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving day, the news is slim today, La Palma is still rocking, latest 4.8 quake, still nothing in the news which should verify near total censorship. Then we have Russia and China beating the war drums once again along with military buildups - more fear and panic as a new mutant Charlie Victor is reported. Total lockdowns along with police state tactics now spreading and will soon be here. Weather chaos all around the world continues as we slide ever deeper into the final years of the end of the age and more. FEAR NOT, for the LORD IS WITH YOU...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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