THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 20: Walking Close to the Edge
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
6 views • 1 day ago

God freed the Israelites from slavery in Egypt 4,000 years ago. They saw many supernatural signs and wonders as a result. Could Lucifer tempt the Hebrews?

Surprisingly, yes! The faith of the Israelites was absent despite God’s constant provision and care for their needs. This led to a frightening event after the exodus when the Devil sowed doubt in their minds and they became convinced that Moses had abandoned them.

Aaron made a golden calf to comply with their demands even though he knew the idol had no spiritual power. Jesus was ready to kill everyone and start over with Moses. The Godhead certainly loved the Israelites, but they were not sentimental, and three thousand men died as a result of sin.

Moses returned up the mountain and Jesus punished the Hebrews with a plague. What’s the moral of the story? Miracles do not produce faith. Faith only comes by hearing Word of God and believing it.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1808.pdf

RLJ-1808 -- MAY 16, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


egyptexodusfaithslaveryaaronmoseslucifertemptationisraelitesdoubtgolden calfsupernatural signs
