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About The Covenants
Yah's Assembly in the Way
Yah's Assembly in the Way
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3 views • September 08, 2019
Deuteronomy 6:6-7
And these words, which I command thee this day, shall be in thine heart: And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.
****FAIR USE NOTICE COPY RIGHT DISCLAIMER APPLIES, FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
We are Yahs Assembly; we are Truth Seekers,
desiring to worship the Creator according to his word.
John 4:23-24 But the hour is coming, and now is,
when the true worshipers shall worship the father in spirit and truth,
for the father also does seek such to worship him, Elohim is spirit,
and those who worship him need to worship in spirit and in truth..

**** If you were blessed by this Ministry and you would like to sow a seed,
Bless this Ministry through PayPal @ https://paypal.me/yahsassembly
Or through Patreon @ https://www.patreon.com/user?alert=2
For More great Insight on the True Biblical Word of Yah
Visit us online at our Website @ www.yahsassembly.org
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scherlvgmailcom/
Vimeo https://vimeo.com/manage/356562276/general

Thank You for your love and Prayer!
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