Guests Pastors Rob and Melissa - Ottawa Bikers' Church

We are joined by the Pastors of the Ottawa Bikers' Church in Vanier. Rob and Melissa McKee made the decision to stay open during the lockdowns when people needed church the most. Since then God has vastly grown the Biker church and the McKees have seen more deeper relationships than anytime before 2020. www.bikerschurch.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.