NHL Game 6 Highlights _ Panthers vs. Bruins - May 17, 2024
Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 22 shots and Gustav Forsling netted a game-winner late in the game to help the Florida Panthers reach the Conference Final for the second straight year with a 2-1 victory against the Boston Bruins.

sportsnhlstanley cup playoffsboston bruinsflorida panthers

