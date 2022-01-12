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Are You Really Forgiven? January 2 - 8, 2022
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10 views • January 12, 2022
Are you REALLY forgiven? Millions of people who think they are on their way to heaven are actually headed for hell because they hold unforgiveness in their hearts.
Unforgiveness is second in importance only to your salvation.
This episode includes a prophetic message for one unknown listener.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Unforgiveness is second in importance only to your salvation.
This episode includes a prophetic message for one unknown listener.
Email Glynda at: [email protected]
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
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