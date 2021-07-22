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Lawyer sues big tech there has been at least 45,000 people that have died within 3-days after getting the COVID shot.
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80 views • July 22, 2021
An insider has explained to a lawyer that at least 45,000 people have died within 3-days after getting the COVID shot.
Now this lawyer is about to sue big tech because he says they are complicit in these deaths.
Now this lawyer is about to sue big tech because he says they are complicit in these deaths.
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