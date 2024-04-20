True The Vote’s Gregg Phillips testified, but criminal charges against Konnech dropped

Breanna Morello | Los Angeles County DA George Gascón allegedly dropped the criminal charges against Konnech founder Eugene Yu because he thought prosecuting him would give credibility to President Trump’s election fraud claims.
True The Vote’s Gregg Phillips testified in front of Yu’s grand jury and he joined me to react.
