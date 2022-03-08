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Conspiracy Theory
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67 views • March 08, 2022
The Establishment rolled out a campaign in 1967 to dissuade critical thinking and skepticism of government. The CIA created the term 'conspiracy theory' in the wake of the Warren Commission report, which large swaths of the U.S. public disbelieved. But can a society survive that has abandoned pattern-recognition and critical thought?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bm3Z-cKRMN4
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bm3Z-cKRMN4
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