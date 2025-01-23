BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1.23.25 Patriot Streetfighter & Polymath George H Lewis Talk Universal Alignment Of This Time
The Patriot Streetfighter
The Patriot StreetfighterCheckmark Icon
4092 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
47 views • 1 day ago

George H Lewis returns to "the tipping point" to discuss the cosmological alignments, taking place in this emerging age of Aquarius, which will bring in 1000 years of peace and prosperity. Follow this fascinating journey in these interviews with George. Also, must check out George's phenomenal website https://www.georgehlewis.com/ 


Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth. Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

 Buy Gold, Buy Silver PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you. 

EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT" Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com 

Dr. Robert Young's Masterpeace is an advanced product, one of it's kind, that builds a cage around the components of the bioweapon that uses aluminum, glyphosate and graphene oxide activated by 5G. Access Masterpeace at http://mphcs.com and use DISCOUNT CODE "PSF" for best price 

Become part of the Tactical Civics revolution in bringing back the Founders' Constitutional Country Grand Jury where "We The People" regain power of the criminal political class at ALL levels... https://www.tacticalcivics.com/ EVENTS... 

Join the mission to save the bees, the planet, and humanity. https://4rbees.com/?ref=195 | Use code PSF for 20% off Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx Patriot Streetfighter Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076059399689 New Personal FB Page (Original Taken Down) https://www.facebook.com/share/173oVvEAz2/?mibextid=wwXIfr TikTok: recently taken down Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1 Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST http://revolution.radio/ (Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO 😎 Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

Keywords
scottmckaypatriotstreetfighterthetippingpointgeorgehlewis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Belle Carter
Secret Service disrupts card-skimming operations, prevents $428 million in fraud

Secret Service disrupts card-skimming operations, prevents $428 million in fraud

Laura Harris
House rejects measure to curb Trump&#8217;s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

House rejects measure to curb Trump’s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

Belle Carter
The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Trump’s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Lance D Johnson
Ritter claims Trump &#8220;set up&#8221; allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Ritter claims Trump “set up” allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy