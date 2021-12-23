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Can't Stand The Smell of Chlorine Dioxide Gas? Watch This Short Video!
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4568 views • December 23, 2021
CDS dosing without loss of Chlorine Dioxide (CLO2) Gas and No odor.
Tanya shows how to use a dosing syringe with bottle adapter inserts to easily dose CDS (chlorine dioxide solution) without losing any CLO2 gas and with no CLO2 odor.
Tanya shows how to use a dosing syringe with bottle adapter inserts to easily dose CDS (chlorine dioxide solution) without losing any CLO2 gas and with no CLO2 odor.
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