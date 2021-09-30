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HIDDEN TOXINS IN YOUR FOOD- DR. Christina Rahm - Science Thursdays
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226 views • September 30, 2021
For more information:
www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
In 1974 the WHO put out a report stating that ALL chronic diseases are caused by environmental toxins.
For some reason, our health systems forgot about that and we are told that so many diseases are from yet unknown causes and we treat the symptoms instead of the cause.
Only 10% have unknown causes!
So what is the cause of 90% of diseases?
If you think you have a clean body and are eating clean food, think again!
We are constantly being poisoned.
You can't get away from toxins and heavy metals because they are in the air we breath, the water we drink, the rain water that falls on us, on animals, on plants to make them grow, the clothes we wear. The oceans are full of toxins as is the soil.
You can''t avoid eating contaminated foods unless you have a double domed greenhouse and pristine water and clean soil to grow your food in.
If you are doing herbal cleanses 3 or 4 times a year and eating organic foods grown in the open toxic air i toxic soil, and you are not cleansing your body on a daily basis and avoiding the worst foods, you are full of toxins and you probably still believe in the tooth fairy,
So many of the conditions we take as normal, headaches, feeling irritated, mood swings, etc. all have one root cause - environmental toxins.
Find out what organic legume is actually on of the most toxin foods on the menu.
Find out which foods to avoid and how to cleanse yourself on an ongoing basis using natural chelating agents and nourishing ingredients in a delivery system that gives you a fighting chance and makes you feel really good, like you never knew was possible. .
www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
In 1974 the WHO put out a report stating that ALL chronic diseases are caused by environmental toxins.
For some reason, our health systems forgot about that and we are told that so many diseases are from yet unknown causes and we treat the symptoms instead of the cause.
Only 10% have unknown causes!
So what is the cause of 90% of diseases?
If you think you have a clean body and are eating clean food, think again!
We are constantly being poisoned.
You can't get away from toxins and heavy metals because they are in the air we breath, the water we drink, the rain water that falls on us, on animals, on plants to make them grow, the clothes we wear. The oceans are full of toxins as is the soil.
You can''t avoid eating contaminated foods unless you have a double domed greenhouse and pristine water and clean soil to grow your food in.
If you are doing herbal cleanses 3 or 4 times a year and eating organic foods grown in the open toxic air i toxic soil, and you are not cleansing your body on a daily basis and avoiding the worst foods, you are full of toxins and you probably still believe in the tooth fairy,
So many of the conditions we take as normal, headaches, feeling irritated, mood swings, etc. all have one root cause - environmental toxins.
Find out what organic legume is actually on of the most toxin foods on the menu.
Find out which foods to avoid and how to cleanse yourself on an ongoing basis using natural chelating agents and nourishing ingredients in a delivery system that gives you a fighting chance and makes you feel really good, like you never knew was possible. .
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