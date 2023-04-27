Goal 2023 progress so far for Jan

Hello beloved viewer and friend of finally reaching your goals in 2023! This is my first video on the achieved progress I made in terms of my #goals for #2023 . I am going through my goals and tell you if I have actually inched closer to #achievegoal and what I am doing to adjust my doing or even my goals... stay with me as I tell you all those adjustments in the end.
Originally published 2023/02/03
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.