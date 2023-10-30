Create New Account
A Simple Natural Way to Prevent COLD & FLU
Joy Of Thinking
A Simple Natural Way to Prevent COLD & FLU

Why do SchoolKids get sick so frequently?

Orange essential oil Benefits

Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic:

https://www.nozin.com/who-should-use/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlZu7kLWOggMV_kt_AB2_dQA7EAAYASABEgJwOvD_BwE

LINK to orange oil article:

https://www.longdom.org/open-access/activation-of-nasal-mucociliary-clearance-by-orange-essential-oil-87724.html


Link for nasal clearance photos:

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/falgy.2021.638136/full


LINK to Vitamin D3 Study: 

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vitamind-study/vitamin-d-helps-fend-off-flu-asthma-attacks-study-idUSTRE62I3MK20100319


Link for Nasal Mucus clearance Diagram:

https://www.frontiersin.org/files/Articles/638136/falgy-02-638136-HTML-r1/image_m/falgy-02-638136-g001.jpg



طريقة طبيعية بسيطة للوقاية من نزلات البرد والإنفلونزا

预防感冒和流感的简单自然方法

Un moyen naturel simple de prévenir le rhume et la grippe

Eine einfache natürliche Möglichkeit, Erkältung und Grippe vorzubeugen

風邪とインフルエンザを予防するシンプルで自然な方法

सर्दी और फ्लू से बचाव का एक सरल प्राकृतिक तरीका

감기와 독감을 예방하는 간단하고 자연스러운 방법

یک راه طبیعی ساده برای پیشگیری از سرماخوردگی و آنفولانزا

چگونه مریض نشویم؟

  Uma maneira simples e natural de prevenir resfriado e gripe

Простой естественный способ предотвратить простуду и грипп

Una forma natural sencilla de prevenir el resfriado y la gripe

سردی اور فلو سے بچاؤ کا ایک آسان قدرتی طریقہ

 




