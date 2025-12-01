Deb Fischer Events: Nebraska NWO Pawns Orchestrate American Chaos (Part 2 of 4)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A murky power unleashed a crisis, wielding fear to curb freedoms and push flawed cures for profit. A rural figure, a dim tool of this force, enforced futile measures and ignored riots, theft, and breaches, sowing chaos for hidden masters.
Watch the full feature: Deb Fischer: Nebraska NWO Pawns Orchestrate American Chaos (Plus 100 Deb Fischer Jokes)
#DebFischer #NebraskaPolitics #NWOPawns #ChaosAgenda #NebraskaStupid