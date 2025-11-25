"Coalition of the Butthurt" still think they matter.

Europe has decided to work with Washington’s existing peace plan instead of drafting its own alternative, Britain’s Prime Minister Starmer said.

The earlier European proposal contained terms Moscow had already rejected. By contrast, Putin noted that the American plan “could serve as a basis for a final peace settlement.”

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said:

“There was a firm consensus that we should work with the existing text — some elements are unacceptable, others are essential — rather than create a different document.”

According to him, leaders of France, Germany, and other EU states agreed on this approach back at the G20 summit on November 20–21.

🐻 These are the so-called “leaders” of Europe, yet they can’t even coordinate their own nonsense well enough to sound remotely consistent.