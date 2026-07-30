Welcome to the Surveillance State

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Streetlights are no longer just lights. Across America, surveillance cameras and automated license plate readers are being installed on existing streetlights, recording vehicles, travel patterns, and license plates. In this video, we examine Axon's Lightpost system, the Fusus surveillance network, ALPR technology, privacy concerns, government surveillance, and what history teaches us about expanding surveillance systems. Are these cameras improving public safety, or are they changing society in ways most people never notice?
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