Crimea Bridge Blast Escalates War; Free Assange Rallies in UK & AU 10/9/2022

Crimea Bridge Blast Escalates War; Free Assange Rallies in UK & AU
Resistance Chicks
Published a month ago
Russia's state Investigative Committee has put out a statement saying at least three civilians died as a result of the attack on the Crimean Bridge, which was likely a fertilizer-laden truck bombing. The bridge was used heavily for transportation from Russia into Crimea, Zelensky says, "it's just the beginning". Julian Assange is not forgotten as rallies are held in the UK and in Australia. That and much more ahead! Read More:https://www.resistancechicks.com/crimea-bridge-blast-escalates-war/


russiajulian assangeworld newsnew zealandcanadatrudeauukraineeuropeancrimeazelenskyjacindacrimea bridge

