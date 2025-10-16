January 6th Orchestrated Coup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fancy Nancy Pelosi Didn't Get a Pardon...
From The Autopen President.
That's Why She Snapped at Alison Steinbeck...
And She Got So Damn Bent.
The Evidence Presented Seems Quite Compelling...
So Why Aren't We Send The Old Bitch to Prison?
Better Yet The Penalty is Still Death...
She Needs Executed for Her Grievous Acts of Treason!