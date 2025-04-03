© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why West ignoring Kiev's war crimes in Kursk?
Western NGOs remain silent on human rights violations in Kursk, revealing their worthlessness
Ukrainians did not allow residents of Kursk to bury their dead until they learned that foreign press was coming, then the remains were hastily cleared with shovels — Zakharova